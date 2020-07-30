Watch Now: Lamar Jackson Makes Case For Ravens To Sign Antonio Brown ( 1:20 )

Despite Antonio Brown burning down the bridge to each of his last three stops in the NFL, Lamar Jackson thinks his Baltimore Ravens should dip their toes in the AB waters and bring him aboard as they gear up for the 2020 season. The reigning NFL MVP continued to lobby for Baltimore to sign Brown on Wednesday, telling reporters that he's "still hoping" to bring this potential marriage to the alter. On Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh responded to Jackson's desire and actually didn't rule it out.

"Hey, I respect him for feeling that way. I respect his opinion on it," said Harbaugh about possibly bringing in Brown, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. "We'll look at any players at any time."

The Ravens head coach was quick, however, to throw a bit of cold water on the topic adding, "I don't think he's even available to sign."

Technically, Brown, who has volleyed between retiring from the NFL and demanding a team sign him, is available. That said, he'd almost certainly be placed on the Commissioner's exempt list upon inking a deal with a team due to the league's current investigation into a number of legal matters surrounding the talented but troubled receiver. Back September, Brown was cut from the New England Patriots after just one game following the receiver sending intimidating text messages to a woman who accused him of making unwanted sexual advances towards her. On top of that, Brown is being investigated by the league for allegations of sexual assault and rape. He also pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges back in June from an incident this past January.

Despite that recent track record, elite quarterbacks like Jackson, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have all revealed some desire for their club to bring him aboard. Jackson and Wilson specifically have been working out with him this offseason and Jackson noted on Wednesday that "it was nice throwing to Antonio Brown."

Baltimore, who also has Brown's cousin, Marquise, on the roster, has some familiarity with the receiver after he rose to stardom in the AFC North as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last full season for Brown came in 2018 where he caught 104 balls for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns.

There's no denying the 32-year-old's talent, but there's also no denying some of the issues he could bring with him wherever he lands next. Jackson noted that he believes Baltimore's locker room "is different from any other locker room" and would be able to absorb Brown rather seamlessly, but that is a bit of a risky proposition for a club that is poised to compete for a Super Bowl in 2020.