Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has now interviewed with two NFL teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. Following his College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Washington, it appears a return to the pro ranks is very much in the cards. NFL Media even reported Harbaugh had previously indicated to associates he could leave Michigan to take over in L.A.

On Thursday, Harbaugh's brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, offered some insight into the situation. Michigan probably wants to keep Harbaugh, and while Harbaugh loves coaching at Michigan, John says he loves the NFL too.

"I don't know what [Jim Harbaugh's] going to do," Harbaugh said, via team transcripts. "I'm not sure what Jim's plans are. I think whatever he does, it'll be what's best for him and his family. I know Michigan has been a joy for him to go back to his alma mater. His family loves it there. The players love him. He loves the players, coaches [and] the fan base. I don't know exactly what direction he's going to go. I would think that the [university] president and the board of trustees would be doing everything that they can to try and keep him. That'd be priority No. 1 if I was them, but I think at the end he's going to do whatever's best for him and his family. He loves Michigan, but he loves the NFL, too. So, we'll just have to see."

Harbaugh has been hyping his younger brother up recently, and even called him the "best team builder in football right now" during a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast. This week, he called his brother the best coach in football.

"His teams are always ready to roll. They always are," Harbaugh said. "They're always well coached. They're always fundamentally sound. They always play super hard. They're always connected emotionally. I think he's the best coach in football. He's a great coach."

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers. He went 44-19-1 in four seasons, and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl back in 2012, where he lost to his brother and the Ravens. It's been reported those around the league believe the Chargers are Harbaugh's preferred landing spot if he does return to the NFL.