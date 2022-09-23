In the final preseason game of the 2021 season, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL. He missed the entire year, and is still working his way back from the injury. According to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, though, the third-year back is getting closer to a return to the field.

"You'll know it when you see it. I'll put it that way," Harbaugh told assembled media on Friday, per the Ravens' official website. "I'm happy with how he's working. We got certain parameters that we are looking at. It's not going to be too long."

Dobbins has been a full participant in recent practices, and has not been ruled out of either of the first two games of the season until late in the week. It's possible his debut could come as soon as this Sunday against the Patriots, or perhaps next week against the Bills. (Dobbins not opening the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list -- which guarantees that a player sits out at least four games -- makes it seem somewhat likely that he will debut within the first four weeks of the season.)

Baltimore has been rolling with Kenyan Drake as its lead back in Dobbins' absence. The running game has not been as strong as usual for the Ravens -- even with Lamar Jackson there to draw attention from opposing defensive fronts. Getting Dobbins back in the fold would be a big boost, even if he only operates as a part-time player.

The Ravens are still awaiting the return of fellow running back Gus Edwards, who also tore his ACL prior to last season. He's been considered a bit behind Dobbins in his rehab, though he indicated two weeks ago that he is "doing great" and getting close to a return.