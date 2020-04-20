John Lynch: 49ers have had 'active' trade discussions dangling Marquise Goodwin and have come close to deal

The San Francisco 49ers haven't been shy about addressing the possibility of slot receiver Marquise Goodwin being traded by the club this offseason. Rumblings of that possibly were out there in the aftermath of their Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Kyle Shanahan even spoke candidly about it back at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Now it appears like even more fuel has been poured on these rumors and flames could start spewing in short order. During his pre-draft conference with the media on Monday, 49ers GM John Lynch noted the team has had "active" trade discussions about Goodwin and has come close to a deal a few times.

Goodwin originally entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He eventually found his way to the 49ers when the club signed him to a two-year deal back in 2017. The following offseason in 2018, San Francisco inked him to a three-year, $20.3 million extension which still has two years remaining on it. For 2020, Goodwin owns a cap hit of $4.9 million and it bumps up to a $6.5 hit in 2021.

The 29-year-old played in nine games for the 49ers last season and fell out of Shanahan's rotation. He caught just 12 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown in 2019 before landing on IR due to a knee injury, which sidelined him for San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV. Health has been a major issue for Goodwin as he's only played a full 16-game campaign once (2017) in his seven-year NFL career. That season, the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder did show his potential, catching 56 balls for 962 yards and two touchdowns, but injuries and lack of playing time when on the field has drastically put a dent his production.

While Goodwin is on the trade block, the 49ers are in the market for another receiver to pair alongside second-year wideout Deebo Samuel and All-Pro tight end George Kittle and could do so at the 2020 draft. In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports' NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has San Francisco landing Alabama's Jerry Jeudy with the No. 13 overall selection.

As it relates to Goodwin, one team to possibly keep an eye on may be the Cowboys as Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that Dallas could be in the market for someone like the 49ers receiver.