If there was an early NFL offseason loser, it may be the San Francisco 49ers. Following the first season in which they missed the playoffs in four years, the 49ers lost left tackle Jaylon Moore, guard Aaron Banks, safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward and other contributors in free agency, and also traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The 49ers' defensive line will also look very different, as Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd are no longer on roster.

What is San Francisco doing? General manager John Lynch says the team has a plan, and "some big things coming our way."

"We've got this thing called the draft, and we've got a lot of picks," Lynch said, per The Athletic. "And I think the thing the fans should know is we have a plan. And we're gonna execute that plan. And we're excited about the opportunity."

It's true that real teams are built through the draft compared to free agency, and the 49ers are poised to make a splash next month in Green Bay with four picks in the top 100 selections. Ultimately, this 49ers roster was due for a reset after "doubling down" last year following San Francisco's overtime Super Bowl loss.

"Last year, we had such a good roster," Lynch said. "I think we doubled down and said, 'Let's go for this thing.' And we kinda pushed all the chips in knowing that at some point you're gonna have to have that reset. And this was the year. So guys like Leonard Floyd and Maliek — believe me, their impact was felt. They were great. It was nothing they did wrong. We just felt like it was the time to do it, and we're excited about what we can add and replenish."

Lynch said you have to clear room to be able to make these "big things" come to fruition. One of those "big things" could be the extension of quarterback Brock Purdy -- although that's something Lynch declined to discuss this week. Team owner Jed York has said they want the former Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco for years to come, and that they will "do everything we can to make that work." It's fair to assume some of this cleaning house has to do with that looming, massive contract.