John Lynch reveals 49ers had 'internal discussion' about Tom Brady but still believe in Jimmy Garoppolo
Choosing one former Patriots QB over another
Before landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 NFL free agency, Tom Brady was rumored to have mutual interest in joining the San Francisco 49ers, who were fresh off a Super Bowl appearance with his former New England Patriots backup, Jimmy Garoppolo. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday, Niners general manager John Lynch confirmed San Francisco considered pursuing Brady this offseason -- before quickly deciding the team still believes in Garoppolo.
"The truth of the matter, when you're talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with Tom Brady, of course you're going to have some internal discussion," Lynch told Eisen. "And then you hear rumors that, hey, he'd like to come home, that kind of thing. So of course Kyle (Shanahan) and I have discussions.
"We're always into getting better, so you always look at everything, especially a situation like that. But within a day or two, Kyle and I looked at each other and said, 'You know what, we really like what we have in Jimmy.' We love everything that he brings and we really believe it's a long-term answer. I would tell you we're more convicted than ever about who our quarterback is in Jimmy Garoppolo."
It's anyone's guess as to whether the Niners' embrace of Garoppolo had anything to do with Brady's own decisions in free agency. Reports indicated fairly early that the longtime Patriots star had narrowed his choice to between the Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, so it's possible No. 12 simply didn't have as much mutual interest in playing for the 49ers as was speculated.
If you ask Lynch, though, the Niners made their own choice in sticking with Garoppolo, who spent three-plus years behind Brady in New England before coming to San Francisco via trade in 2017.
"All I know is the guy wins football games," he told Eisen, adding that he and Shanahan informed Garoppolo of their Brady conversations. "I think his best football is ahead of him ... We're as committed to him as ever."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Edelman's unlikely to join Bucs
At least one Super Bowl icon appears to be safe in New England
-
2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets Guide
It's time to take a look at the most intriguing prop bets for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Why Gronk trade is about more than Brady
Gronk clearly needed 2019 to recharge, and now he'll join a team with a far different culture...
-
Foles to Philly: Please don't boo me
There's a chance the Super Bowl champ could return to Philly while playing for Chicago
-
Twitter reacts to Bucs trading for Gronk
Tom and Gronk together again?
-
Vikings GM: Diggs trade was 'business'
The GM also didn't necessarily rule out a move involving safety Anthony Harris
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 5.0
Miami's move headlined CBS Sports HQ's fifth and final mock draft
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 4.0
Monday's CBS Sports HQ mock draft was a wild one
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game