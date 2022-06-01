The late John Madden knew quarterback Tom Brady would be one of the greatest players of all time before most people did. The former broadcaster made a bold statement back in 2002, comparing a young TB12 to another GOAT.

Madden was in the booth with Al Michaels for a New England Patriots game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and while his comments may have seemed a bit far fetched at the time, they were actually completely accurate.

Madden, reluctant to even say it, said:

"I hate what I'm going to say, but I'm going to say it anyway, Tom Brady and his calmness reminds me of Joe Montana. I'm not saying Tom Brady is Joe Montana, but I'm saying the way he gets back there and makes everything look so effortlessly and easy, he reminds me of Joe Montana."

Michaels said even though they realize that they can't say he is exactly like the San Francisco 49ers' legendary quarterback, he says, "I know exactly what you're talking about."

Clarifying his statement, Madden explains, "You can't say, okay the guy's in his second year, this guy's [like] Joe Montana who's a Hall of Famer and one of the all-time greats. We talked about Tom Brady being from Serra High School, so that's right in the 49ers' area. He was a big fan of Joe Montana, Steve Young and the 49ers."

Breaking down his style of play, Madden says the way he makes decisions and handles the ball reminds him of a Hall of Famer.

"Just the way ... he's not struggling. He's not bouncing around in there and his feet going, he's just back there and calm and reading and getting rid of the ball. That part reminds me of Joe Montana, very poised. And Montana will be proud of that," Madden says.

Discussing a touchdown pass to Deion Branch, the broadcasting duo notes that Brady is not "jittery," "jumping around," "shaking," or "nervous."

Madden clearly knew what he was talking about and Brady did end up being like his favorite quarterback growing up. Brady has gone on to win seven Super Bowls, more than any single franchise, and continues to be at the top of his game at nearly 45 years old.