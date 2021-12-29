NFL legend John Madden unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning. The Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and video game creator was 85 years old.

Madden is one the most influential figures in NFL history. His highly successful coaching career with the Raiders earned him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Madden also enjoyed a highly-decorated 30-year broadcasting career that included 11 Super Bowls as a color analyst. He formed an iconic broadcasting partnership with Pat Summerall, as the two called eight Super Bowls together. Madden was also the creator of the iconic video game that bears his name.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

While he could have been enshrined much earlier as a contributor, Madden insisted that if he ever received Hall of Fame induction, it would be for his work as an NFL coach. Madden got his wish nearly three decades after he coached his final game. Madden's bust sits alongside other legendary coaches that includes contemporaries such as Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, Hank Stram, Paul Brown, Bud Grant and Don Shula. It also sits alongside the bust of Madden's coaching idol, Vince Lombardi, who Madden coached against as an assistant on Oakland's staff during Green Bay's win in Super Bowl II, Lombardi's final game on the sideline.

Madden compiled a .759 winning percentage as the Raiders coach, the highest percentage in league history among coaches that have won 100 games. During his 10 seasons as the Raiders head coach, Madden led Oakland to the playoffs eight times. The Raiders appeared in seven AFC title games under Madden that included five straight from 1973-77. And after falling short in his first five AFC title games, Madden and the Raiders finally broke through in 1976.

After a 13-1 regular season, the Raiders dethroned the Steelers -- the team that defeated Oakland in the previous two AFC title games -- to punch their first ticket to the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl XI, the Raiders dominated the Vikings behind a punishing rushing attack and equally devastating defense. Oakland received an MVP performance from Fred Biletnikoff, who set up three of the Raiders' four offensive touchdowns. The Raiders won 32-14, and Madden and the Raiders were champions for the first time.

"They can never take it away from you," Madden said of his Super Bowl win. "Maybe the fact that we chased it so long made it bigger to us. It was the greatest feeling in the world. There's nothing that can beat it."