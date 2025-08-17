The Philadelphia Eagles have made their second trade in 12 days, continuing a busy summer for general manager Howie Roseman and the defending Super Bowl champions. This time, Philadelphia added depth at wide receiver, trading tight end Harrison Bryant to the Houston Texans in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie.

Both Bryant and Metchie were bubble candidates to make their respective teams' 53-man roster, which made the mid-August trade even more interesting. To complete the trade, the Eagles parted ways with a 2026 fifth-round pick while the Texans sent the Eagles a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The 24-year-old Metchie was second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but his career was derailed when he was forced to miss his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie recovered and has played in a reserve role over the past two seasons, catching a combined 40 passes for 415 yards and one touchdown.

Bryant, who has 89 career receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns, spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. This will be his fourth team in the last three seasons.

Who won the trade? Was there even a winner? These are the trade trades for the Eagles and Texans.

Eagles: B

This was certainly an intriguing move for the Eagles, given that they are very top heavy at wide receiver with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. Brown is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury, but plans to return for the September 4 opener against the Cowboys. Smith has one of the top receivers in the league while Dotson has had a strong camp and is locked in as the No. 3 receiver.

While the Eagles have the top three receivers set, there isn't much depth behind them. Terrace Marshall had a strong start to training camp after a good spring, but has fallen off the radar over the past few weeks. His roster spot wasn't a given, especially since Jonny Wilson has performed well this summer. Wilson has improved at catching the football, and does the dirty work in the offense that doesn't get credited in the box score. One of the wide receiver spots are expected to go to Wilson.

Ainias Smith, a fifth-round pick from last year, is finally healthy and has two touchdown catches this preseason. He's looked better and has more confidence running routes than he did at this time last year. Undrafted free agent Darius Cooper has also flashed in training camp and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot.

Assuming the Eagles don't trade Dotson to bolster their defense, say for a pass rusher or cornerback, the depth at wide receiver is significantly better with Metchie and Wilson behind the big three. If the Eagles do trade Dotson, Metchie gets a chance to learn the offense as a No. 3 receiver -- but expect a slow learning curve like Dotson experienced last year (learning a new offense, getting chemistry with the quarterback).

The Eagles have a good quintet of receivers with Brown, Smith, Dotson, Metchie, and Wilson. Mitchie can develop this season and learn the offense, while Smith and Cooper battle for the final roster spot. The one who performs better on special teams will win the job.

For the Eagles to part ways with Harrison Bryant, who likely wasn't making the team, and giving up the sixth-round pick they received in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade back in March to acquire Metchie -- the deal was worth the compensation.

Texans: B

Give Houston credit for getting something for Metchie, especially since they were looking for a trade partner for several weeks. Houston did not want to cut the former second-round pick and get nothing for him, hoping to get some compensation in return.

The Texans needed depth at tight end and were able to acquire it with Bryant, who likely wasn't making the Eagles' 53-man roster. Bryant was behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra on the depth chart, hoping to earn a spot on the roster going against Kylen Granson and E.J. Jenkins. Granson was outperforming Bryant in camp, while Jenkins has been around and knows the system. That made Bryant expendable.

Houston has Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover as roster locks, but a third tight end was needed. This is where Bryant enters the picture as a third tight end that can block and become an added red zone target. Since the Texans traded for Bryant, he's likely to make the roster -- but getting the fifth-round pick back in the Gardner-Johnson trade from March may be more valuable.

With the draft picks returning to their original owners, the Eagles essentially traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Harrison Bryant to the Texans for Kenyon Green and Metchie. Based on that outline, the trade is a push.

The Texans got the best playmaker in Gardner-Johnson (he's currently injured) and the Eagles are still trying to replace him in their secondary. Philadelphia also hasn't been able to develop Green, who is also out with a shoulder injury (and likely out for the rest of the preseason).

Hopefully, this trade works out better for both teams.