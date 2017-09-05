John Ross is reportedly expected to miss first two games of Bengals' season
It looks like Bengals fans are going to have to wait to see their prized rookie WR in action
The curse of the rookie receiver continues. It's not just Chargers rookie Mike Williams who is expected to miss multiple games with an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so will Bengals rookie John Ross.
On Tuesday, Rapoport reported that Ross is expected to miss the first two games of the season with a sprained knee.
So, the two games Ross will likely miss are against the Ravens on Sunday and a Thursday night game against the Texans. The good news is that the Bengals will have a 10-day break before their Week 3 contest in Green Bay. So, there should be hope that Ross is healthy by then. In the meantime, expect Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd to get more looks.
Ross, the No. 9 pick in this year's draft, is eventually expected to play opposite of star receiver A.J. Green a year after the Bengals lost Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu in free agency. Ross can fly -- he ran the 40-yard dash in a record 4.22 seconds -- so, his knee is probably somewhat important to him. At UW last year, Ross racked up 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. So, expectations are understandably high.
He isn't the only rookie receiver to suffer an injury. Williams is dealing with a back injury and the Chargers are hoping he'll be ready in October. Meanwhile, fellow first-round pick Corey Davis dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason, though he's expected to play Week 1.
