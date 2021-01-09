The Los Angeles Rams kept their quarterback situation under wraps for the bulk of the week, but moments before kickoff of their Super Wild-Card Weekend matchup with the Seattle Seahawks it was revealed that John Wolford would start. Meanwhile, regular-season starter Jared Goff, who is still less than 100% due to a surgically repaired right thumb, was listed as active but in a backup role in case of an emergency. Well, it didn't take that long for Sean McVay to have to break the glass and bring in his injured franchise QB.

On the Rams' second drive of the afternoon, Wolford took the first-and-10 snap from the Seattle 20 up the gut and was walloped by safety Jamal Adams. As Wolford tried to go down head-first on the rushing attempt, Adams' shoulder made direct and hard contact with the top of the quarterback's helmet. Wolford was down on the field for quite a bit, but he was able to eventually walk off under his own power.

From there, trainers could be seen working on Wolford's neck before he was sent to the locker room. The team has since confirmed that Wolford has a neck injury and say that he is questionable to return. According to the Associated Press, Wolford has been taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.

The second-year pro completed three of his six passes for 29 yards before going down.

Right as Wolford took the hit, Goff began warming up, came in for two plays -- one of which was a seven-yard sack -- before the club made way for Matt Gay to hit a 40-yard field goal to cap off the 12-play drive.

McVay had noted that Goff was throwing the ball well in practice this week, but the club still gave Wolford the bulk of the starting reps. That seems to be due to the lack of confidence in Goff's effectiveness throwing the ball due to that injured right thumb, which was on full display during Los Angeles' following offensive possession where the veteran quarterback failed to complete a pass as the offense went three-and-out.

If Goff isn't able to be efficient through the air, McVay may need to get creative to give the Rams a chance to advance to the divisional round. The backup behind Goff would have been Blake Bortles, but he is inactive for this game. The broadcast noted that punter Johnny Hekker is the current in-game backup for Goff with Wolford out.