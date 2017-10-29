Johnathan Joseph: Bob McNair's apology for 'inmates' remark hasn't been accepted by entire team

Earlier this month in a meeting with 10 other NFL owners and 13 current players, Texans owner Bob McNair said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison." In the context of the exhaustive story from ESPN the Magazine's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., McNair was referring to the players and the anthem protests that began in August 2016 when Colin Kaepernick first took a knee.

When McNair's quote first went public on Friday, Texans' players were outraged. Some reportedly wanted to walk out of practice and only a hastily arranged meeting by coach Bill O'Brien and general manager Rick Smith prevented everyone but DeAndre Hopkins and D'Onta Freeman from leaving.

McNair, meanwhile, issued a statement on Friday that ended with, "I apologize to anyone who was offended [by my words]." And after meeting with the team on Saturday -- where he apologized again -- McNair claimed his "inmates" remark wasn't referring to NFL players but was actually referring to the league office.

Veteran Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph told CBS Sports' Dana Jacobson that the apology that Bob McNair issued on Saturday has not been accepted by this entire team. He said there will also be a pregame demonstration by the team before Sunday's game.

Jacobson continued: "We are told that you can expect to see the majority of players kneeling. And Joseph actually reminded us that this is a team where guys have wanted to kneel previously but haven't out of respect for Bob McNair. Today, it will be in response to Bob McNair and it will be 100 percent unified. So much so ... that head coach Bill O'Brien said he didn't know what his players were doing but he is 100 percent behind them."

CBS Sports studio analyst ended the segment with this message:

James Brown offers his thoughts on Bob McNair’s recent comments. pic.twitter.com/Q5A3nN1Ahh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2017

The Texans are in Seattle to face the Seahawks where cornerback Richard Sherman weighed in on McNair's comments on Friday.

I can appreciate ppl being candid. Don’t apologize! You meant what you said. Showing true colors allows ppl to see you for who you are. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017