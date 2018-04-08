Johnny Manziel crashes the internet, throws wild TD pass in return to football

After more than two years away from football, Johnny Manziel finally made his return to the field, and despite 27 months of rust, the former first-round pick proved that he can still sling it. Oh, and he also crashed the internet.

Manziel was the star of the show for the Spring League, which held a doubleheader on Saturday in Austin, Texas. If you're not familiar with the league, it consists of four teams that each play two games over a five-day period. The short two-game season is basically supposed to serve as a scouting event, with players hoping they'll get noticed by NFL scouts and eventually invited to an NFL camp.

The advantage of having Manziel in the league is that dozens of NFL scouts actually showed up for the doubleheader. According to ESPN.com, multiple teams sent scouts to Austin this week to watch the teams practice.

Manziel's team was on the field for the second game of the doubleheader, and it didn't take long for Johnny Football to go full Johnny Football. On his third pass of the game, Manziel uncorked a 35-yard completion to South teammate Antwan Goodley.

A few plays later, Manziel found Goodley again for a one-yard touchdown pass that put the South up on the North 7-3.

Of course, most people watching at home didn't actually get to see either of those throws, and that's because Manziel's return to football crashed the internet.

Both of Saturday's games were scheduled to be streamed by BR Live, and although the first game went off without a hitch, there was such a high demand for Manziel's game that the stream crashed for nearly the entire first half, which frustrated thousands of fans, including our buddies over at Pro Football Talk.

The good news for all the Johnny Football fans around the country is that the stream was up-and-running by the the time the third quarter rolled around, which was kind of a big deal, since Manziel played most of the second half.

With his team trailing 11-7 in the fourth quarter, Manziel actually had a chance to win it the game when his South team took over possession with roughly two minutes left to play. At first, it looked like Manziel was going to work some of his patented Johnny Football magic. First, Manziel converted a fourth-and-10 with a 10-yard scramble.

However, Manziel got shut down four plays later when he tried to run a quarterback draw on a fourth-and-1 from his own 39-yard line.

Unofficially, Manziel finished the game 10 of 16 for 84 yards and a touchdown. Manziel went just 3 of 9 in the second half after putting together a perfect first half, where he went 7 of 7. The 25-year-old quarterback also scrambled twice for 21 yards before being thrown for a 13-yard loss on his final offensive play of the game. Manziel was also sacked four times in the game that the North team ended up winning 11-7.

Manziel and the rest of the players in the Spring League will get one more chance to showcase their talents on April 12, when the league holds another doubleheader. After that, Manziel's future will be up in the air.

After the April 12 game, Manziel will be hoping to get an NFL offer, but if that doesn't happen, the former Browns quarterback has said he would be willing to play in the CFL. As for whether or not he'll get an NFL offer, that's totally up in the air, but not impossible after the way he played on Saturday. Manziel wasn't anything close to perfect -- he overthrew multiple receivers -- but he did look decent for a guy who hadn't played organized football in two years.

That being said, the talent in the Spring League is nowhere close to the talent in the NFL, which means we probably won't know how good, or bad, Manziel really is unless he gets invited to an NFL camp.