Johnny Manziel, former NFL/CFL/Spring League/AAF quarterback, wants to go by 'John' now

Johnny Manziel is used to change at this point. He's switched jobs from quarterback in the NFL quarterback in the CFL, Spring League and AAF. Now he apparently wants to drop the name "Johnny" and rebrand himself to "John."

Although "John Football" doesn't roll off the tongue so well, the evolution from "Johnny" to "John" is an important moment in every Johnny's life.

Manziel announced the move on Dan Patrick's radio show. When Patrick referred to him as "Johnny," John promptly replied "I got a little update for you -- I actually go by John these days," per The Los Angeles Times.

When Patrick responded by asked Manziel if he was "all grown up,"John said he is "getting there, I guess."

When it comes to being a quarterback, Manziel added that he's trying to get back to the level when he felt like a "surgeon with a football in my hand."

Although Manziel's quarterback skills should probably not be described as "surgical," confidence is important. Manziel had a solid -- if brief -- stint with the Memphis Express in the AAF, but with the league dead he'll have to try and find a new gig. John had two years in the NFL with the Browns, and he's only 26, but it could still be a long road back.