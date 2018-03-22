Johnny Manziel getting a workout in front of teams by throwing at pro day in San Diego

Johnny Manziel is in the middle of his Comeback SZN, attempting to secure a job with an NFL team and make it back to the league. Manziel, who recently got married in secret and has been turning around his life, wants to play in the NFL but has admitted the CFL is on the table. He's willing to play for free.

His biggest issue for getting back in the NFL might be getting in front of NFL teams and scouts. But Mr. Moneybags has found a nice little loophole to being seen by scouts and coaches/GMs: he's throwing for receivers at a pro day.

Specifically, as first reported by Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, he's throwing for receivers at the University of San Diego pro day on Thursday.

Manziel, per Feldman, has been training with George Whitfield, who apparently helped link up the former first-round pick with Torero coaches, who needed someone to throw for them at the pro day. Manziel is eagerly seeking opportunities to show he's in good football shape.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN, Manziel is very much at the pro day working out.

Johnny Manziel will have about 35 throws to wide receivers and tight ends here at University of San Diego pro day. He's been training with QB guru George Whitefield down here in San Diego. https://t.co/TjK7KMop8k pic.twitter.com/GsY4th1Idg — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) March 22, 2018

Johnny Manziel now getting warmed up https://t.co/5AVe34EArh pic.twitter.com/loLFDUTram — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) March 22, 2018

One could argue Manziel is making someone else's pro day about him, but think about it like this: by drawing attention to the pro day, Manziel is inherently giving anyone who plays for San Diego a bigger spotlight to show themselves off to scouts and personnel people. It's a symbiotic relationship; it benefits everyone involved.

Manziel still has a long row to hoe in order to return to the NFL. He's reiterated that he's remained sober for a lengthy amount of time and says he has been battling mental health issues.

It's a long way from where he was back in March of 2016, when the Browns released him before he finished out his rookie contract. Prior to that Manziel was involved in a domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend and indicted by a grand jury. All charges were later dismissed by a Texas judge.

Since then, Manziel spent a significant amount of time partying and worrying his family before turning things around.

Now he's expected to participate in The Spring League in Austin, Texas.

Back in Texas where it all started. I'll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/zMk5223HCc — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

There are also multiple other football leagues popping up, giving Manziel an opportunity moving forward. What once felt like an impossibility -- Manziel returning to football -- feels a lot more realistic with each passing positive situation that unfolds for the former Heisman winner and first-round draft pick.