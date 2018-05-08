Johnny Manziel hospitalized in Texas after apparent issue with prescription drugs

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was hospitalized on Monday after spending the weekend with friends and former college teammates.

According to TMZ Sports, Manziel spent the weekend in Texas, where he attended the JMBLYA music festival. The former Texas A&M quarterback also spent part of the weekend in College Station, where he played in a golf tournament that was being put on by former Aggie teammate and current Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Manziel was taken to a hospital in Humble, Texas on Monday night after he had an apparent reaction to some prescription medication, according to his representative, Denise Michaels.

"It seems like he had a reaction to an adjustment in his prescription. He's fine and headed home," Michaels told TMZ.

Michaels didn't offer any other details on the situation. However, after reports of Manziel's hospitalization became national news, the 25-year-old released his own statement on Instagram.

"Thanks you everyone for your concern and kind messages," Manziel wrote. "Unfortunately, I had a reaction to an increased dosage for lithium, which I take for Bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours."

Manziel actually admitted in February that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he had been taking prescription drugs to battle it.

The former first-round pick has been trying to rehab his image over the past few months as he attempts to make his way back to the NFL in a comeback that officially started in April, when Manziel played in two games as a member of the Spring League.

Manziel finished 19 of 31 for 271 yards and a touchdown during those two games while also throwing one interception and rushing for two other touchdowns. Up next for Manziel could be an NFL training camp, but that's only if a team is actually willing to take a risk on him after watching him miss more than two seasons of football. According to Pro Football Talk, Manziel is exploring the option of playing in the CFL or the Alliance of American Football, a new league that's set to kickoff in February 2019.