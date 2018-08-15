Johnny Manziel placed in concussion protocol, will reportedly miss next Montreal Alouettes start
Manziel suffered a concussion after taking a bit hit in his second CFL start
Johnny Manziel won't be on the field for the Montreal Alouettes this weekend when they take on the Edmonton Eskimos, according to Kayce Smith of Barstool Sports.
The former Heisman winner's comeback journey in the CFL has been put on pause as he deals with a concussion suffered in the Alouettes game last weekend. Manziel has missed the past two days of practice this week after reporting concussion-like symptoms to the team, and the Alouettes placed him in concussion protocol on Wednesday. The team released a statement on Manziel's status.
"On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition. He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done. In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days."
The team hasn't officially ruled Manziel out for this weekend's contest as of yet. But Smith, who co-hosts a podcast called "Comeback SZN" with Manziel, reported "definitively" on Wednesday that the former Cleveland Browns quarterback would not be the lineup for Saturday's game.
Manziel is believed to have suffered the injury during the third quarter of Montreal's loss to the Ottawa Redblacks over the weekend. The quarterback attempted to scramble and took a big hit from a Redblacks defender just in front of the goal line before losing control of the football.
Manziel was tended to on the sidelines following that hit but he finished the game. His final stat line read 16 for 26 through the air with 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Manziel's comeback efforts in the CFL haven't exactly gotten off to the smoothest start. After being traded from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Alouettes earlier this year, Manziel threw four interceptions and looked extremely rusty in his first start for Montreal. He seemed to be getting some momentum with a better effort in his second start, but the injury has halted that momentum for now.
