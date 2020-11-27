At one point Johnny Manziel was looking like he could be the answer to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback problems, but for a variety of reasons, that proved not to be the case. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner spent two seasons with the Browns, often in headlines for his off the field antics rather than what he was doing during games.

Johnny Football recently opened up about his time with the team, taking responsibility for some of the issues he says he caused.

The first round draft pick reflected on his NFL career while on YNK Podcast.

He had strong words for how he felt he handled the role.

The 27-year-old said:

"Looking back on it now, I would say I absolutely, 100% lost their respect ... I would say we wasted a draft pick to go get this guy who doesn't give a f---. And that's my only thing in life that I haven't been able to look back and like fully have closure on ... it's probably one of the only things that I haven't looked back on and been able to be like super, super okay with what happened."

Warning: Language NSFW

He continued saying, "If I was one of them looking back at what I was doing and your decisions that you make off the field impact, if I put food on mine, yeah I'd feel some type of way, 100%."

Manziel said other players were working hard, but the team didn't have the comradery needed to be successful. He said he was a major reason why they never gelled how they needed too.

Manziel expressed the feeling of wasting other player's time. Mentioning some by name.

"I don't appreciate going to Cleveland for two years and impacting and wasting two years of Joe Thomas' career, who's a guy that's going to be a 12-time Pro Bowler and going to be in the Hall of Fame," he said.

Manziel believes they had the ingredients to be a great team, but because of his lack of commitment they fell flat.

While he was in Cleveland he said he wasn't as present as he wished he was and didn't form the relationship with players he wanted.

"I regret not going and being closer with these guys and being distant into the other life that I was living. And it's nuts. And to sit back and look at it now, it's a shameful thing and something that I have to look back, and at the end of the day, I can only say 'Yo' to those guys," Manziel said.

Manziel started eight games for the Browns, with a record of 2-6. He was released by the team in 2016.

He then went on to play in the CFL and the AAF.