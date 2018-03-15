Johnny Manziel reportedly secretly marries model Bre Tiesi in private ceremony
Manziel, in the midst of an attempted comeback, was engaged for about a year
Johnny Manziel may not have been threading the needle on the field for the past few years, but at least he can tie the knot off it. Manziel reportedly married model Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony on an unknown date, according to TMZ Sports. Manziel got engaged to Tiesi last March, and he credited her with helping him turn his life around after his NFL tenure with the Browns ended ... abruptly.
Manziel and Tiesi were reportedly dating since late 2016, after he had already left the Browns. Their break-up was less than clean, with Manziel's time in Cleveland being marked by repeated off-the-field incidents, most notably Manziel's Billy Vegas incident, when he went to Las Vegas wearing a blond wig during the 2015 season. Manziel was diagnosed with bipolar disorder late last year, and he's trying to return to NFL shape.
Tiesi helped Manziel get himself back together, and she was credited every step of the way. He was also repentant early last year about how things went down.
He also said there wouldn't be a comeback without Tiesi.
Part of that comeback will be when he joins the NFL Spring League in two weeks. There we'll see if all of Manziel's extra work has paid off. In the NFL, Manziel threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games with the Browns over two years. Getting back into the league is still an uphill battle, especially with his baggage, but a long shot is still a shot.
As for the new couple, TMZ says it hasn't "ruled out a wedding celebration later this year." Hopefully, with Manziel's history, any festivities don't get out of hand. If the blond wig comes out, it's time to kill the party.
