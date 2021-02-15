Johnny Manziel found his way back onto the football field in a rather unique way on Saturday night. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner made his debut in the Fan Controlled Football league as a member of the Zappers. Manziel completed just one of his five passes on the night for 11 yards but did flash a bit of the mobility that made him a standout at Texas A&M around a decade ago, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. However, if the infant league didn't give it away, Manziel was quick to note after the game that times certainly have changed from when he was a the peak of his talents.

"You see me get caught from behind, too?" he said of his 38-yard run on his first play from scrimmage, via USA Today. "Times have changed. We're definitely in 2021."

Despite finding the end zone, Manziel, who was sacked twice on the night, and his Zappers fell to the Beasts, 48-44. He did say that while he certainly isn't the player who was contending for Heisman Trophies at College Station, it was nice to get back on a field and felt the FCF "product will keep getting better as the weeks go on."

"Feels like I'm super washed up, but still had a blast," Manziel said. "That was the most fun I've had in a while."

In typical Johnny Football fashion, the quarterback also noted, "win or lose we booze on the Zappers.''

This was Manziel's first live-action since 2019 when was a part of the AAF's Memphis Express. Prior to that, the 2014 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns had a quick stint in the CFL. As for the league he's taking part in currently, the FCF is a four-team league that plays its games at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It is a 7-on-7 league in which, as the name suggests, fans call the plays and make the rosters. Teams in the league will play a six-week schedule and the games will be streamed on Twitch from the league's facility in Atlanta. The games last about an hour, and the field is 50-by-35 yards with 10-yard end zones.