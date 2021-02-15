Johnny Manziel found his way back onto the football field in a rather unique way on Saturday night. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner made his debut in the Fan Controlled Football league as a member of the Zappers. Manziel completed just one of his five passes on the night for 11 yards but did flash a bit of the mobility that made him a standout at Texas A&M around a decade ago, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. However, if the infant league didn't give it away, Manziel was quick to note after the game that times certainly have changed from when he was a the peak of his talents.
"You see me get caught from behind, too?" he said of his 38-yard run on his first play from scrimmage, via USA Today. "Times have changed. We're definitely in 2021."
Johnny Manziel’s first FCF snap almost goes for 6.— Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021
Despite finding the end zone, Manziel, who was sacked twice on the night, and his Zappers fell to the Beasts, 48-44. He did say that while he certainly isn't the player who was contending for Heisman Trophies at College Station, it was nice to get back on a field and felt the FCF "product will keep getting better as the weeks go on."
"Feels like I'm super washed up, but still had a blast," Manziel said. "That was the most fun I've had in a while."
In typical Johnny Football fashion, the quarterback also noted, "win or lose we booze on the Zappers.''
This was Manziel's first live-action since 2019 when was a part of the AAF's Memphis Express. Prior to that, the 2014 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns had a quick stint in the CFL. As for the league he's taking part in currently, the FCF is a four-team league that plays its games at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It is a 7-on-7 league in which, as the name suggests, fans call the plays and make the rosters. Teams in the league will play a six-week schedule and the games will be streamed on Twitch from the league's facility in Atlanta. The games last about an hour, and the field is 50-by-35 yards with 10-yard end zones.