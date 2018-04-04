Johnny Manziel says Browns didn't 'do homework,' realize he's not an 'X's and O's' guy

There is plenty of blame to go around as it relates to the divorce between Johnny Manziel and the Cleveland Browns. Blame the Browns for lacking an infrastructure and for forcing him into the lineup. Blame Manziel for his demons or blame him for not working hard enough.

Or, um, blame the Browns for not knowing he wouldn't work hard. That's what Manziel did on the "Dan Patrick Show" during an appearance recently.

According to Andrew Perloff of the DP Show, Manziel blamed Cleveland for not doing "any of their homework."

"If Cleveland did any of their homework they would have known I wasn't a guy who came in every day and watch film. I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football." - Johnny Manziel on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 4, 2018

Manziel is not wrong about this technically. Cleveland did a terrible job evaluating the 2014 NFL Draft. It's one of the two or three best drafts in the last decade and they managed to come away with Justin Gilbert and Manziel in the first round. Gilbert was the consensus top cornerback in the class, but boy was he a bust.

Here are the nine players drafted directly after Gilbert: Anthony Barr, Eric Ebron, Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham, Aaron Donald, Kyle Fuller, Ryan Shazier, Zack Martin and C.J. Mosley. Ebron and Fuller are the only players on that list NOT to make the Pro Bowl.

Manziel was drafted with the Trent Richardson pick acquired when the Browns fleeced the Colts for the former first-round running back; the Browns moved up from that spot in a trade to grab Manziel when he slipped down the board.

The Browns got rave reviews for the draft, netting the top cornerback and a future franchise quarterback in Manziel, but, clearly, they didn't do enough work on him to know what would happen.

HOWEVER, it's not the greatest look in the entire world for Manziel to point that out now. He's trying to rehabilitate his image and he's trying to get back on an NFL roster. The smartest thing in the world for him would be to take ownership of the fact that he wasn't going to show up and work every day and that he wasn't a big X's and O's guy. Those are his faults, not the Browns.

Additionally, it begs the question: what's changed? If Manziel is willing to show up every day now and he's an X's and O's guy now, that's great. If he's still not going to dive headfirst into football, it might be difficult for an NFL team to take a chance on him again.