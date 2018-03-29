Johnny Manziel says he once 'questioned' if his life was 'really worth living'

Johnny Manziel's comeback tour -- both on and off the field -- is ramping up.

Not only did he make a surprise appearance at the University of San Diego's pro day, where he threw in front of 13 NFL teams, he also served as the quarterback at Texas A&M's Pro Day, where he scored meetings with the Patriots. But for as much as Manziel needs to demonstrate to NFL teams that he's improved as a football player, he also needs to show them that he's a changed person. After all, Manziel didn't just flame out of the NFL after two disastrous seasons because of his poor quality of play, though that certainly played a role. He primarily lost his job because of excessive partying and an alleged assault of his then-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, in January 2016 (the charges were ultimately dismissed after he reached a plea deal).

As he rehabs his image, Manziel's agreed to numerous interviews during which he's opened up about his demons. In February, he revealed that he's getting treated for bipolar disorder and that he's now sober. On Wednesday, as Manziel partakes in the spring league to continue his audition, Manziel continued to open up about just how low his life got during his downward spiral.

In a conversation with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Manziel said that he "questioned" at one point if his life was "worth living" and revealed how a tearful plea from his mom helped him turn his life around.

"I got so low to the point where I questioned what I was doing and if my life was probably really worth living to a point anymore and got really down and really had to sit and reflect and look on what I was doing every day," Manziel said, according to ESPN.com.

"My mom came to me one day and asked me -- she didn't really ask, she was just in tears -- 'What are you doing with your life? Why do I have to go around and get this secondhand of words and conversations of the negative things you're doing around the world that's coming back to me?'

"And I saw how bad that it broke her heart, and it sucked. And it really hit home."

Manziel hasn't been on a roster since the 2015 season. But in recent months, he's been making a push to regain a job in the league -- from his interviews to discuss the changes he's made off the field to his on-the-field auditions in front of NFL teams. Manziel remains unsigned and there's a decent chance he winds up in the CFL, where he can prove to NFL teams that he's matured enough to handle the responsibilities that come with being a professional quarterback while also providing teams with actual game tape. Given just how poorly his first stint in the NFL went, it'll likely take more than honest interviews, the news of his marriage, Pro Days, and his offer to play for free for an NFL team to take a chance on him.

Manziel seems to understand that this is his last chance.

"This isn't the second chance," Manziel told Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman last week. "This is the 35th chance. This is the last of the last chances to show people that I've made a drastic change in my life, and it's for the better and I'm happy with where I'm at."

More importantly, even if Manziel doesn't make his way back into the NFL, hopefully the positive changes he's talked about stick with him. At this point, Manziel's story extends way beyond football.

"It's nice to wake up with a smile on your face and not be down and out," Manziel told Van Pelt.