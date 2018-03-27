Johnny Manziel says he will play in the CFL if he doesn't find an NFL team

Johnny (Canadian) Football is here.

On the heels of his appearance at the Texas A&M Pro Day, his second workout in front of NFL scouts in March and the final pro day on his "last of last chances" tour to resurrect his football career, Johnny Manziel said he will play in the Canadian Football League if he can't find a new home in the NFL.

That's according to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, who cited the former Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Manziel has been busy promoting his comeback since recounting his own "huge downfall" from stardom in February, throwing to 2018 NFL Draft prospects in front of 13 teams' scouts at the University of San Diego Pro Day and even selling his jersey from the Spring League, a developmental showcase that takes place in April.

But if no NFL team comes calling, the former Heisman Trophy winner has his sights set on Canada, where a two-year contract offer from the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats is "still on the table."

A first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, Manziel was initially ruled ineligible to play in the CFL by the league's commissioner, but that ruling has since been overturned. The 25-year-old "Johnny Football" has not taken the field since the 2015 season, which marked his second and final NFL season -- a year that included a domestic assault case, alcohol and drug abuse and ultimately led to his release from the Browns.