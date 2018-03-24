Johnny Manziel throws support behind Colin Kaepernick, says he's sick of comparisons

Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick are both controversial free agent quarterbacks, but how they each got to this point couldn't be more different.

Manziel partied his way out of the NFL, allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend in 2016 (the charges were later dismissed after he reached a plea deal), and couldn't submit starter-worthy performances when he was on the Browns' roster for two seasons. Kaepernick, on the other hand, watched his career nosedive when his numbers began to stagnate with the 49ers after he looked like a superstar in the beginning portion of his career and, of course, after he began to sit/kneel for the national anthem to protest racial injustice during the 2016 season.

Kaepernick, who hasn't been on an NFL roster since that season, filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. In the meantime, he's kept busy by staying ready on the field and making good on his pledge to donate $1 million to various charities. Manziel, meanwhile, has gotten sober and treated for bipolar disorder while he tries to convince teams that he's made real changes in his life.

Statistically, the two aren't even in the same stratosphere. Kaepernick is a developmental second-round pick who took a team to the Super Bowl. Manziel is a first-round bust of the Browns.

Even Manziel seems to understand the differences. On Saturday, he threw his support behind Kaepernick while also saying he's sick of the comparisons. Manziel, who believes that Kaepernick still isn't signed for non-football reasons, credited Kaepernick for all of his charity work, which he called "legendary."

This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger. Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018 Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES. This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he’s doing has an amazing impact. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018 The facts of the matter are the reason he’s not being signed are non football based. The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league. Maybe he had a bad year two years ago but he’s not a bad player and that’s a fact.. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018 I rock with you @Kaepernick7 you’ve always been good to me and I appreciate that. All the best in your journey my friend wherever that takes you — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

As Manziel himself seems to be saying, comparing the two quarterbacks is lazy. They're both unsigned for very different reasons, their NFL careers have been wildly different to this point, and their comeback efforts have been met with different responses.

Kaepernick recently worked out on a private practice field in Houston, but no NFL teams watched. Manziel surprisingly threw at University of San Diego's pro day this week with 13 NFL teams in attendance and is expected to participate in the Spring League next.

The one thing they do have in common is the murkiness of their futures. It's unclear if either quarterback will find their way onto an NFL roster as the backup quarterback market has been largely settled with guys like Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Chase Daniel, Tom Savage and so on all finding their new homes in free agency.