The Cleveland Browns were one of the most captivating stories of the 2020 NFL season. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and also won a postseason game for the first time since 1994.

But following the Browns' 22-17 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday, a former Cleveland quarterback seemed to be enjoying their defeat quite a bit. Shortly after the game ended, Johnny Manziel took to Twitter to take a shot at his former team:

It was obvious that Manziel's GIF was directed towards the Browns for their loss and he tweeted minutes later that he's "petty" regarding his time with the Browns organization.

It didn't sit well with Browns fans, some of whom fired back at Manziel.

Manziel, who was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, could be sour based on the fact that he put together just a 3-10 record as the Browns starter during his time in Cleveland. After being released in March 2016, Manziel had stints in the Canadian Football League and the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

The former Browns signal caller is resurfacing in 2021 as he has signed on to participate in a startup league called Fan Controlled Football. The league lets fans pick the plays and rosters.

Manziel clearly hasn't forgotten how the Browns released him and took some pleasure into the team losing on Sunday.