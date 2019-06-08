Johnny Manziel wants to play for XFL's Houston team, reunite with coach June Jones
Manziel and Jones briefly worked together with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats
If Johnny Manziel gets an offer to join the new XFL, it sounds like he's going to take it.
As the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported Saturday, the former NFL quarterback wants to reunite with June Jones, who briefly coached him in the Canadian Football League and now serves as coach and general manager for the revived XFL's Houston team. That means he's officially interested in joining his fifth professional football league in six years.
"I enjoyed every single day I had with Coach Jones," Manziel told McClain on Saturday at NRG Arena. "Being in his offense was the best part of each day. I know he's going to be successful wherever he's coaching."
Manziel continued by saying he wants to play in Texas and professed his adoration for Houston -- not far from where he once starred as Texas A&M's quarterback.
"It's a stone's throw from College Station," he said. "A lot of Aggies drove from Houston to College Station. Houston's a great city that'll always be near and dear to me."
Manziel's comments come just over two weeks after Jones was introduced as the coach/GM of the XFL's Houston team. Immediately following his introductory press conference, the former Hawaii and SMU coach talked up the possibility of reuniting with Manziel, telling reporters he assumed the ex-Cleveland Browns prospect would be in the XFL's draft pool ahead of the league's 2020 return.
Manziel first teamed up with Jones in the CFL in May 2018 following months-long contract negotiations and public disputes between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the QB's agent. Just two months later, Manziel was traded to the Montreal Alouettes, having spent the first six weeks of Hamilton's season on the bench, thus ending his short-lived partnership with Jones. Since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Browns in 2015, the much-maligned signal-caller has also appeared in The Spring League and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, last playing for the AAF's Memphis Express this spring.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Texans GM target in New England
Houston parted ways with Brian Gaine less than 18 months after hiring him
-
Bears unveil 1936 throwback uniforms
The Bears will wear the classic look twice during the '19 season
-
Cam Newton to throw at minicamp
After battling a shoulder injury, the Panthers shut down Newton for the final two games of...
-
Jets hire Joe Douglas as GM
The Jets new general manager has ties to coach Adam Gase
-
Packers reveal plans to honor Starr
The Packers will be honoring Bart Starr in 2019
-
Texans fire GM within 18 months of hire
The Texans are back in the market for a general manager to work with coach Bill O'Brien