Johnny Manziel would not go back to Browns if offered, bridge is 'still flaming'

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is squarely on the comeback path, having come out this week and told the world he is battling mental health issues, including being bipolar, but that he hopes his hard work and sobriety will lead to a future gig with an NFL team.

Manziel said he has had interest from some teams over the past year, but don't expect him to land back with the Browns. The former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland first-round pick said on "Pardon My Take" he probably wouldn't take a job if Cleveland was interested.

"I would think not. We've been down that path and we've seen it," Manziel said. "The relationship that I have with Jimmy Haslam and the people that are probably, some are still around the organization -- I don't see what the benefit would be go back and try to do it over again. Do I feel like I would be in a better place? Sure. Did I like Cleveland in my second year after I moved out of downtown and got on the golf course and started doing things I truly loved? Sure, it did grow on me a little bit. I think we've kind of crossed that bridge and if anything that bridge is probably still flaming a little bit."

Credit to Manziel for being self aware about the situation. Even if he went back to the CFL and was great for a season (the hypothetical floated in this situation), it wouldn't make sense to go back to Cleveland. Manziel's tenure with the Browns will go down as one of the all-time flameouts based on the hype surrounding his tenure, where he was drafted and all that happened with him before the Browns cut him before the 2016 offseason.

But Manziel also recognizes he has some culpability in the matter, too, saying he "never really gave Cleveland a chance" and admitting he wasn't thrilled about where and when he was drafted.

"I felt like I never really gave Cleveland a chance. I was negative about it in my own personal space," he said. "And ever really fave it a chance. I think I was pissed at the world, and just mad about where I ended up drafted, what position I was drafted.

"I think I felt a sense of entitlement, like I deserved and owed to be drafted higher or to go somewhere I wanted to go."

When Manziel was taken by the Browns, many people gave Cleveland credit for "winning" the draft. Landing Justin Gilbert -- at the time, the best corner in the draft -- and Manziel -- a confounding prospect with tons of upside who sold gobs of jerseys and merchandise -- was a nice haul, even if it turned out to be, by far, the worst combo of selections you could imagine.

The problem with Manziel's stance with respect to the Browns is that, at the moment, if they were willing to give him a gig, they would be the only team likely interested in doing so. He may have had interest from teams, but as we discussed on the Pick Six Podcast Monday, it is unlikely he ends up getting a gig with an NFL team without first showing clubs what he can do by heading to Canada.

It sounded like Manziel might know this too. At some point he'll need to ink a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats -- they own his rights and offered him a two-year contract recently -- in a "prove-it" style situation that would allow him to put film out there for NFL teams who might want to bring him in for the 2019 season.

Just don't expect that team to be Cleveland.