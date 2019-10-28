Jon Gruden compares Deshaun Watson to Michael Jordan, bringing back memories of Dabo Swinney's claim

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might be the only player in league history to be referenced to Michael Jordan twice. Jon Gruden was the latest to compare Watson to Jordan after the Oakland Raiders head coach witnessed Watson make one of the most unbelievable plays of the season.

The Texans were trailing the Raiders by four with just over six minutes to go when Watson was kicked in the eye by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and appeared to be sacked. Instead, Watson spun around and found Texans tight end Darren Fells for the score, the winning pass in the Texans' 27-24 victory.

Watson performed the magic act not being able to see what he was doing, which led to the Jordan comparison.

"You see Michael Jordan, you see some of the great athletic plays in any sport, you've got to tip your hat to the guy," Gruden said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "We had him three times, and then he makes an unbelievable throw and the kid makes a great catch.

"If you've watched Watson play, we're not the first team he's gotten. He's a spectacular player. He wills it out of his team, and he makes something out of nothing, and he did a lot again today, and I credit him. It's a credit to him.

"The quarterback. Couldn't catch him. The guy made a lot of plays. You've got to tip your hat to Watson. He was awesome. Doggone Watson."

Before Watson entered the NFL, he also was compared to Jordan with his highlight plays on the field and his ability to will a team to victory. Weeks after leading Clemson to the national championship with the winning touchdown pass in the final seconds, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the bold comments when the Cleveland Browns were looking for a quarterback in 2017.

"He's humble, the same guy every day, and always ready," Swinney said. "He comes to every meeting prepared. That's how you change things, you change the culture, through -- for me it's through discipline and recruiting, staffing and all that stuff. For them, it's decision-making, it's who you pick.

"And I'm just telling you: They pass on Deshaun Watson, they're passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I don't know what the heck I'm talking about, I'm just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best, by a long shot."

The Browns took Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall and traded the No. 12 overall pick to the Texans, who in turn selected Watson. Cleveland received the No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-round pick while the Texans got their franchise quarterback.

Watson willed the Texans to victory Sunday, completing 27 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, In his career, Watson has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 61 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and a 103.8 rating, leading the Texans to a 19-11 record in his 30 starts.

The Texans franchise has been revitalized by Watson and his highlight-reel plays, not to mention the wins he has led his team to over the past three years. A championship or two will prove both Swinney and Gruden right.