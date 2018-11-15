Jon Gruden explains why Cardinals running back David Johnson is 'a joker'
Johnson is a complete, modern day back who can be used in a variety of ways
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is one of the best and most versatile players at his position. We know this given what we saw from him during his fantastic end-of-season run back in 2015 and what he did during his electric 2016 season, when he totaled at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the Cardinals' first 15 games -- an NFL record.
We did not see a lot of that versatility from Johnson early this season, but once the Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and replaced him with Byron Leftwich, Johnson broke out again. In six games under McCoy, Johnson averaged 3.22 yards per carry and caught just 17 passes. In three games under Leftwich, his yards per carry average his risen by 0.6 yards, and he's already caught 14 throws from Josh Rosen -- just three fewer than he did in twice as many games under McCoy.
In other words, he's back to being the versatile dynamo we saw a couple years back. One person who's noticed is Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose team is getting ready to face Johnson this coming weekend. Here's how Gruden described Johnson's skill set this week.
I mean, that's a pretty classic Grudenism right there, given a nickname to something that doesn't really need a nickname, but at least it's an apt one. You really can do anything you want with Johnson and he definitely is a complete, modern-day back. It's about time that the Cardinals noticed and used him that way.
