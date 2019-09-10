Jon Gruden has a message for the Patriots after New England's shocking signing of Antonio Brown

After one straight month of Antonio Brown drama, the Oakland Raiders finally kicked off their 2019 season on Monday, and if they proved one thing, it's that they didn't need Brown at all.

In their season opener, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seemed to get along just fine without Brown, throwing for 259 yards and a touchdown in Oakland's 24-16 win over Denver.

Although Brown didn't play for the Raiders, he was a major topic of conversation after the game. During his postgame press conference, Jon Gruden was asked to give his thoughts on the fact that Brown is now playing for the Patriots, and the Raiders coach didn't disappoint.

Gruden's message to New England: Good luck with that guy.

"You know, we gave it a shot," Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. I can't deal with it anymore."

The postgame interview on Monday was Gruden's first public comments since Brown left for New England. Although Gruden did an interview on Saturday, Brown was still a free agent at the time. Brown signed with the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, just hours after he was shockingly released by the Raiders.

According to Gruden, his team was never distracted by what was happening with Brown, which is actually somewhat impressive, considering all the stunts that Brown pulled last week before being released.

"What happened here the last couple days may have been, you know, big news to some, but there were no distractions," Gruden said. "I think you could tell that tonight, our team was ready to roll."

After dealing with Brown for nearly six months, Gruden would now like to move on.

"I'm never going to bring it up again," Gruden said. "That incident, whatever you call it, had nothing to do with our team's focus or preparation. That's it. End of story."

Of course, when Gruden says something is "end of story," he doesn't really mean it. The Raiders coach loves to talk and he actually ended up answering one more question about his team's former receiver, who landed with the Raiders in March after a trade with the Steelers, but then never played a game for Oakland.

"As much as people talk about it, I mean, my god," Gruden said. "Man, I feel like someone smashed me in my temple on the side of the head. Get over it, man. It's over. You know? We were good in the preseason without him. We're going to be fine without him. And we wish him the best."

It sounds like Gruden is definitely ready to move on. Unfortunately for Gruden, moving on means he now has to try and figure how to slow down the Chiefs, because that's who the Raiders will be playing next.