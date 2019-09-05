Jon Gruden mum on latest Antonio Brown incident: 'I'm coaching the guys that are here'

Just a day after Antonio Brown decided to create more drama in the Oakland Raiders locker room, head coach Jon Gruden tried to help put out the fire that has been burning since the minute the All-Pro wide receiver arrived in Oakland.

After another day of having to answer questions regarding Brown's antics off the field, the Raiders head coach might have reached the boiling point.

"If you want to ask about the Raiders, I've been talking about the same guy every day," Gruden said to reporters two minutes into his press conference. "I don't have much to give other than he's not here today...We're still getting to the bottom of everything. I'm on the football field coaching the guys that are here and we got a lot of guys working hard."

The latest chapter in the never-ending Brown saga occurred Wednesday. A report from Adam Schefter indicated that the Raiders are planning to suspend Brown after he got into a heated argument with general manager Mike Mayock. Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Brown had to be "held back by a couple of teammates," including linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Brown did not stretch with the team during warm-ups and took plays off, according to the ESPN report. He threw a football into the fence after catching his first pass from Derek Carr and was yelling a strength and conditioning coach before the exchange with Mayock.

Mayock released a brief statement regarding the Brown incident before walking off the podium after 14 seconds. Gruden took the same road Mayock did, only he had to address a few questions on the Brown incident.

"I'm not going to get into any of that stuff. We'll have an official announcement later. I'm not going to get into any of it," Gruden said after the first question was asked. "Obviously he wasn't here today and when we'll have some information for you we'll give it to you."

The Raiders open their season against the Denver Broncos on Monday night in a contest that doesn't appear for now will have Brown making his anticipated debut. Brown has developed a habit of not attending practice for the Raiders, from the cryotherapy frostbite incident to the helmet saga where he filed a grievance against the NFL.

Brown has missed more practices than he's attended, which is business as usual for Gruden and the Raiders.

"Obviously you've been at training camp the last four weeks. We have been practicing without him and preparing to play," Gruden said. "No matter who's injured, you have to adapt. Unfortunately we have to adapt again today, but we're really excited about our receiving corps."