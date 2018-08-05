Jon Gruden not thrilled with Martavis Bryant: 'He’s got to get out here and play better'
Bryant has apparently not lived up to expectations since being traded to the Raiders
Throughout his first offseason back in charge of the Oakland Raiders, Jon Gruden has made a lot of changes to the roster. Many of those changes have been criticized -- including here -- because of the seeming focus on bringing in older veterans and players who fit a style of play that seems to be going by the wayside. One exception to that focus on older veterans was a draft-day trade with the Steelers, which brought Martavis Bryant to Oakland in exchange for a third-round pick.
Bryant is still young at only 26 years old, and he's got a ton of talent. He's averaged 15.2 yards per catch during his career, with 17 touchdowns in 36 games. During the last two seasons that he was actually on the field (Bryant was suspended for the 2016 season after repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy), he recorded 100 catches for 1,368 yards and 10 touchdowns in 26 games.
He brings a vertical field-stretching element to the table and is capable of making contested catches, and that's something the Raiders obviously prioritized in acquiring him. But he has apparently not lived up to expectations this offseason, and Gruden is not happy with Bryant's performance -- or with his ability to stay healthy and on the field.
"He's got to get out here and play better," Gruden said Saturday, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He's in a competitive situation. Right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp. He's just got to learn the offense. He's got to stay out here. He's had some illnesses. He's got to get on the field. He's got to master the offense and become more versatile, and that's the key to making this team better."
The Raiders may be without Bryant for at least part of next season, as it was reported back in June that they fear another suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy could be looming. If Bryant has to miss time, that will force the Raiders to turn to Seth Roberts and Ryan Switzer for more snaps in his absence. Neither of those players has the game-breaking talent Bryant possesses, and the Raiders' offense will undoubtedly look different with one of them in the lineup in his place.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Odell not worried about extension talks
Beckham is headed into the final year of his rookie deal and has been angling for an exten...
-
Thielen: Cousins has been 'phenomenal'
Minnesota's big-money signal-caller was the focal point of a training camp practice under the...
-
NFL Week 1 on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
-
NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 1 lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Brees compares WIlliams to Ed Reed
Brees says Marcus Williams reminds him of Ed Reed
-
Moss honors police violence victims
Moss had the names of those killed written on his tie