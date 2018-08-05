Jon Gruden not thrilled with Martavis Bryant: 'He’s got to get out here and play better'

Throughout his first offseason back in charge of the Oakland Raiders, Jon Gruden has made a lot of changes to the roster. Many of those changes have been criticized -- including here -- because of the seeming focus on bringing in older veterans and players who fit a style of play that seems to be going by the wayside. One exception to that focus on older veterans was a draft-day trade with the Steelers, which brought Martavis Bryant to Oakland in exchange for a third-round pick.

Bryant is still young at only 26 years old, and he's got a ton of talent. He's averaged 15.2 yards per catch during his career, with 17 touchdowns in 36 games. During the last two seasons that he was actually on the field (Bryant was suspended for the 2016 season after repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy), he recorded 100 catches for 1,368 yards and 10 touchdowns in 26 games.

He brings a vertical field-stretching element to the table and is capable of making contested catches, and that's something the Raiders obviously prioritized in acquiring him. But he has apparently not lived up to expectations this offseason, and Gruden is not happy with Bryant's performance -- or with his ability to stay healthy and on the field.

"He's got to get out here and play better," Gruden said Saturday, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He's in a competitive situation. Right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp. He's just got to learn the offense. He's got to stay out here. He's had some illnesses. He's got to get on the field. He's got to master the offense and become more versatile, and that's the key to making this team better."

The Raiders may be without Bryant for at least part of next season, as it was reported back in June that they fear another suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy could be looming. If Bryant has to miss time, that will force the Raiders to turn to Seth Roberts and Ryan Switzer for more snaps in his absence. Neither of those players has the game-breaking talent Bryant possesses, and the Raiders' offense will undoubtedly look different with one of them in the lineup in his place.