Jon Gruden on coaching again: 'I haven't talked to anybody' but 'never say never'

When teams with preseason playoff hopes have to face the cold, hard reality of underachievement, Jon Gruden's name invariably pops up. So it's hardly surprising that, two months into a disappointing Buccaneers' campaign, the former Bucs coach-turned-ESPN color commentator has surfaced as a possible candidate to replace the embattled Dirk Koetter.

As one of Gruden's former assistants put it to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, a return to Tampa "would not be a bridge too far" for the coach who led the Bucs to a Lombardi Trophy after the 2002 season.

But Gruden, who annually shoots down coaching rumors, didn't quite go that far this time.

"I haven't talked to anybody," Gruden told ESPN's "Mike and Mike", via PFT. "All I really have in my life is my family and football. That's about it. I'm real sensitive to the coaches that are out there coaching, so I don't speculate. I just love football. I'm trying to hang onto the job I have. I'm very fortunate to be with the people I'm with. I don't know what's gonna happen in the future. I just know this: I'm gonna continue to give my best effort to the game, stay prepared, and I love 'Monday Night Football' and don't plan on leaving but, as you know in life, you never say never to nothing."

So there you go: Never say never.

In addition to the obvious connection Gruden has with Tampa, La Canfora notes anther possible team Gruden could be interested in.

Some close to Gruden noted the Titans job as another that would uniquely appeal to Gruden should it open up -- he has strong family ties to Tennessee and has been a champion of quarterback Marcus Mariota -- noting they suspect the former coach would be selective about which jobs he would entertain but acknowledging the field this offseason could skew uniquely to his liking.

Meanwhile, according to Las Vegas, Gruden is the front-runner for the University of Tennessee job in the wake of Butch Jones' firing.

"We continue to have a huge exposure on Gruden being the Vols next head coach," Dave Mason of BetOnline.ag told CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee. "If he is named head coach, it would be the biggest loss on a prop this year -- by far. There are more bets on Gruden than all of the other names combined. The only other exposure we have are Lane Kiffin and Peyton Manning, believe it or not."

Gruden, who began his NFL head-coaching career with the Raiders in 1998 last coached in the league in 2008. In that span he amassed a 95-81 record that included a 5-4 record in the postseason.