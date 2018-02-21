Jon Gruden on new Raiders gig: 'I'm going to come back and put it all on me'

After literal years of speculation, Jon Gruden finally tossed away the mic and put the headset back on to join the Raiders' sideline from Monday Night Football. His coaching deal is, in a word, insane. $100 million over 10 years in what can only be described as a college coach's fever dream. However, with that contract comes some lofty responsibilities -- responsibilities that Gruden is not shying away from.

"A lot of coaches are miserable," he said to MMBQ's S.L. Price. "These guys have been fired, hired, fired again; they've got houses here, got to move over there. They're distraught. I grew up [associating] every team with a coach. Pittsburgh Steelers, I'd think Chuck Noll. Seahawks, Chuck Knox. Now? Who's coaching up in Jacksonville? In Miami? I don't know how many coaches they've had in Tampa since they fired me! I don't like it.

"So, you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to come back and put it all on me. Everybody's going to want to kick my ass, step on me. They can't wait to talk about what a dumbass I am, and how s***** I was to start with. How 'overrated' I am. I hear it all. I know it's going to happen. And I'm like: Come on! Just like Al Davis. When I was here, he said, 'The great thing you've got going, Jon, is they're never going to rip you. They're going to rip me.' "

Gruden's completely right. Everyone is going to want to tear down the $100 million man. But honestly, if the Raiders fail, there's a good chance it will be his fault. Gruden walks into a team with a franchise quarterback (although his numbers were down drastically from 2016), a premier pass-rusher, a good receiving corps and a solid, if inconsistent, offensive line. The Raiders are a year removed from making the playoffs. They have the pieces. They just need a puzzlemaster.

Gruden is being paid like a puzzlemaster, so he has to be one, plain and simple. He's been there before, and there's no shortage of Gruden criticisms. He inherited a Super Bowl team, he hasn't coached in a decade, he hasn't been a coordinator in 20 years in an era where that's part of a coach's repertoire. But the season hasn't started, and Gruden can prove himself.

No one is questioning Gruden's knowledge of the game itself. Yes, he was quirky and weird on Monday Night Football, but he definitely knew his stuff. But the onus is on Gruden to prove that the game hasn't passed him by. He's started out saying the right things. He said Marshawn Lynch won't play unless he wants to be there and it's been perfectly clear he's in Oakland to win. Now, however, he has to apply these principles to the season. Because if he doesn't, everyone will indeed want to put it on him.