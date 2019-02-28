Jon Gruden refuses to say if Raiders contacted Steelers about Antonio Brown, but doesn't close door on trade

The Oakland Raiders don't have a WR1-caliber receiver on their roster, but they do own a tremendous amount of draft capital after trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, two qualifications that automatically make them a potential fit for Antonio Brown given their need for a receiver and their trade ammunition -- even if the presence of a great 30-year-old receiver likely wouldn't be enough for the Raiders to make the leap from bad to good.

So it should as no surprise to hear that at the combine on Thursday, in addition to being bombarded by questions about Derek Carr, the quarterbacks in this year's draft class, and the Mack trade from September, Gruden was asked about the Raiders' interest level in Brown. It should also come as no surprise to hear that Gruden didn't offer a clear yes or no answer.

Gruden refused to say if the Raiders wanted Brown, but he also didn't deny that they might be interested.

"Well, I don't like veteran players, so I'll just leave it at that," he said with a grin, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "I'm not going to speculate about anybody. We are going to look at every vehicle possible. Certainly the financial part of every acquisition has to be considered, but we are going to look into everybody's availability and what we think is best for our team."

Gruden was later asked if the Raiders were one of the three teams that contacted the Steelers about Brown.

"I don't know," he said. "I don't have any comment on any of that. I am not going to take the cheese on that one."

Gruden might not have said much, but his comments were still revealing, because if the Raiders hadn't reached out to the Steelers, he could've just said so. Put another way, if Gruden -- who also issued his frustration with how the media "will write whatever they want" in regards to something entirely different -- didn't want to be bothered by reporters about a potential Brown trade, he could've just said they were out. Instead, he chose to neither confirm nor deny the rumblings, which in and of itself is revealing.

Obviously, Gruden was joking when he said he doesn't like veteran players. Brown's age (he'll be 31 when next season begins) likely won't bother Gruden, who spent his first season in charge of the Raiders signing guys like Doug Martin, Reggie Nelson (re-signed), and Jordy Nelson.

The problem, as Gruden alluded to, could be the money. Brown carries a cap hit of more than $22 million in 2019, more than $18 million in 2020, and more than $19.5 million in 2021. Arguably the best receiver in football is being paid like it for the next three seasons. Given his age, though, he likely won't be the best receiver in football by the time his contract expires.

Would the Raiders really want to pay Brown all that money? They traded Mack in September because they didn't want to give him the monster contract he desired. The contract Mack signed with the Bears ended up exceeding Brown's salary (Mack averages $23.5 million per season), but Mack is also younger and plays a more important position. A superstar pass rusher can make the difference on a Super Bowl contender. Superstar receivers don't often make that difference.

And that leads us to the final piece of the puzzle. Coming off a 4-12 season that saw them trade away two win-now pieces in Mack and Cooper, would the Raiders really trade for a 30-year-old expensive receiver?

At this point, with their move to Las Vegas looming, the Raiders appear to be in the beginning stages of a rebuild. By the time that rebuild is complete, Brown would likely be way past his prime. Then again, looking at it another way, if the Raiders turned the No. 27 pick, which they acquired from the Cowboys in the Cooper trade, into Brown, they would've essentially turned Amari Cooper into Antonio Brown. Age and money aside, that would represent a substantial upgrade in talent alone. But teams don't look at talent alone when evaluating personnel moves. Money and age matter just as much.

Given the quality of receivers on the Raiders' roster and the number of draft picks the Raiders have available to them, they'll likely remain in the rumor mill until the moment Brown is finally traded -- assuming that's how the situation ends. It certainly appears to be heading that way. But the Raiders won't be the only team in the mix for Brown. If they want him, they'll have to win the competition.