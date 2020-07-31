Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Las Vegas Raiders O/U 7.5 ( 2:01 )

Jon Gruden was given 10 years to revitalize the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, building the organization into a winner as the team left Oakland and transitioned into Las Vegas. The Raiders have "improved" from Year 1 to Year 2 under Gruden, even though the results haven't been similar to Gruden's first stint with the franchise.

The Raiders went 4-12 in Gruden's first year and improved to 7-9 last season, giving Gruden an 11-21 record in his two seasons coaching the team. Gruden was 16-16 in his first two years coaching the Raiders during his first stint.

Gruden won't deny the Raiders haven't fully gone in the direction he anticipated by Year 3, but he's taking accountability for the franchise's shortcomings. Admitting he needs to "coach better," this is where Gruden specifically wants to improve now that the Raiders in Las Vegas.

"We stunk last year -- I stunk -- inside the 1-yard line," Gruden said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. "We got stuffed too many times down inside the 2-yard line. That's all my fault. We got to address our tight goal-line offense to be a good scoring team."

The Raiders' red zone offense struggled in 2019, scoring a touchdown on just 52.8% of their trips inside the red zone. That was just 22nd in the league, one year after ranking 22nd in the same category. The Raiders were just 24th in the league in points scored despite finishing 11th in total yards. They also finished eighth in the league in yards per play, making the red zone offense even more vital toward the team's success.

Despite the struggles in the red zone, the Raiders were 7-3 in one-score games -- making their overall record even more baffling.

The Raiders added wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor as well as running backs Devontae Booker and Lynn Bowden Jr. to help the red zone offense. They also signed tight end Jason Witten as the No. 2 to Darren Waller to improve the red zone efforts. Las Vegas also has Josh Jacobs and Tyrell Williams back in the fold.

The personnel is there. It's up to Gruden to find the right plays to make things work.