Jon Gruden says Danny Trevathan made a 'great play' on hit that hospitalized Adams

When the Bears take the field on Monday against the Minnesota Vikings, they won't have linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was given a one game suspension by the NFL this week for a vicious hit that he made on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 4.

The hit was so brutal that the NFL actually gave Trevathan a two-game suspension when the punishment was originally announced, but he was able to have it reduced down to one game after filing an appeal.

Trevathan might have been able to get his suspension reduced down to zero games if Jon Gruden had been in charge of his appeal because the former NFL coach was a big fan of hit.

During an interview with ESPN's Mike and Mike on Wednesday, Gruden said he was impressed with the hit that sent Adams to the hospital.

"I thought Trevathan made a great play," Gruden said. "Obviously, what he's hitting, the surface, below the neck, all those things, I'm totally agreeing on, but I thought Trevathan made a heck of a play and unfortunately a man got hurt."

What a disgusting hit from #Bears Danny Trevathan on #Packers Davante Adams. Looks even worse in slo-mo. Adams gave thumbs-up at least. pic.twitter.com/QZQ36THv1o — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 29, 2017

When asked if he thought the hit should have led to a suspension, Gruden gave an interesting answer.

"There's a lot of ways to look at this and I don't want to see anybody get hurt -- It was a vicious hit -- but not to be politically correct, you're supposed to run to the ball," Gruden said. "We used to tell our receivers, if you want to run an inside breaking route and you want to fight for yardage after the catch, you better be careful, because these defensive players, they're on the hunt."

The former Buccaneers coach, who led Tampa to a win in Super Bowl XXXVII, said if a receiver doesn't want to get hit, then he needs to fall to the ground after making a catch across the middle.

"I think some of these receivers that are running these quick screens and these inside breaking [run/pass option plays], they need to get down," Gruden said. "I'm not blaming Davante Adams, but I think there's two ways to look at it. I've always coached energy, hustling, rushing to the pile, and if it is wiggling, you do hit it because guys are fighting for yardage, and sometimes, you've got to give up the ball because of one inch. Inches matter. That's why they measure first downs. That's why they have a crew down there with those chains."

Basically, Gruden is saying that hits like the one made by Trevathan are an unfortunate part of the game. Although the Bears linebacker won't be on the field in Week 5, there's a chance that Adams could be playing. The Packers receiver was released from the hospital on Friday and there's still a chance that he could be on the field for Sunday's game in Dallas.