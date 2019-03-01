Jon Gruden says Lions coach Matt Patricia and his beard should be on 'Hard Knocks'

There are only five NFL teams that are eligible to appear on the next season of HBO's Hard Knocks. Given that teams with a first-year head coach are disqualified from participating, as are teams that have made the playoffs within the past two years and teams that have appeared on Hard Knocks within the past 10 years, that leaves just the 49ers, Raiders, Giants, Lions, and Washington as possibilities.

The coaches of two of those teams think they know who should be on the show. It's just that they each think each other's teams are the right answer. Lions coach Matt Patricia, for example, thinks it should be the Raiders.

"I think Jon Gruden is an excellent choice for that show," Patricia said at a recent season-ticket holder event. "I think the Oakland Raiders and everything they've got going on right now would be fantastic viewing for everybody to watch."

Gruden, meanwhile, thinks Patricia is actually the right choice. And for an ... interesting reason.

"Appreciate Matt Patricia, my friend, offering that up to me," Gruden said, per NBC Bay Area. "That beard that Patricia has, he's going to be a star. I mean he's going to be one of the future television stars. I'd be surprised if Monday Night Football doesn't put him upstairs in the future."

Speaking as a fan of the show itself, it's pretty clear that the Raiders would be far more entertaining on Hard Knocks than the Lions. Gruden has embarked on a fascinating rebuild of this team, they have three first-round picks in the upcoming draft, they're apparently playing at least another season in Oakland, which means Marshawn Lynch could be back for another year, and the Raiders have a ton of cap space to bring in potentially exciting new players. This should happen. No offense to Matt Patricia's beard.