The National Football League plans to appeal a ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court that will allow former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden to proceed with his lawsuit and not go through the league for arbitration, according to the Associated Press. Gruden sued the NFL in November 2021, claiming that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell had organized a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to destroy his career by leaking old emails he had sent that included offensive language.

By a 5-2 decision, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled Monday that the NFL constitution and bylaws' arbitration clause "does not apply to Gruden as a former employee and is unconscionable," allowing Gruden's lawsuit to proceed in public. The NFL will now request a rehearing from the same court.

Gruden's lawsuit centers around the content of emails that he had sent to former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen while working as an on-air analyst at ESPN, which were leaked to media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and New York Times during a league investigation into Washington's workplace culture. Gruden claims that the NFL selectively leaked his emails, which contained allegedly racist, misogynistic and anti-gay remarks, in an attempt to destroy his reputation and force the Raiders to fire him.

Gruden later resigned as coach of the Raiders under duress. He is seeking monetary damages, claiming the disclosure of the emails ruined his coaching career and endorsement contracts. Speaking to ESPN, Gruden said Tuesday that he is looking forward to having the truth come out and that he wants to make sure what happened to him does not happen to anyone else.

"The league's actions disrupted the whole season," Gruden told ESPN. "We were leading the division at the time and they completely blindsided me and the team. ... What happened wasn't right and I'm glad the court didn't let the NFL cover it up."

The Nevada Supreme Court judges did not rule on whether Gruden's claims are true or not, focusing instead on the contents of the NFL's arbitration clause. The league has dismissed Gruden's accusations as "baseless," claiming he is at fault for the content of his emails.

While the public backlash to the leak of Gruden's emails led to his ouster as coach of the Raiders, Gruden's reputation has slowly recovered since 2021. After working as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints in 2023, Gruden has resurrected his media career and is also set to be reinstated into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor.