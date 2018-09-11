Jon Gruden's disastrous Raiders return raises more questions than answers about rebuild

Jon Gruden's return to the Raiders sideline was always going to raise a lot of questions. "Can he adapt his playcalling to the modern era?" "Do the Raiders have the talent to make this endeavor worth it?" "How can we take a guy who doesn't think Khalil Mack is worth re-signing seriously?" None of those questions were really answered in Monday night's loss against the Rams, but a few new ones cropped up.

The Raiders were beaten by the Rams 33-13 after hanging around for a while, but it never felt like Oakland had a hold of this game. Marshawn Lynch was held to just 3.7 yards per carry, Derek Carr threw for 303 yards but also tossed three interceptions, and Todd Gurley shredded the Raiders defense.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about Gruden's return, and how it only increased their number of concerns about his ability to coach in the modern NFL. They also mentioned that on the other side, the Rams looked fresh after resting their starters for the entire preseason. In the early Monday night game, they said that Sam Darnold played incredibly well for the Jets in a rout of the Lions after throwing a pick-six to Quandre Diggs on his first career pass.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn