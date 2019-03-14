Jon Gruden's plan for Raiders is finally coming together with Mike Mayock making decisions
After last year's disastrous start, the Raiders seem to have some direction
Jon Gruden's first year with the Raiders did not go well. He immediately traded Khalil Mack and then swapped Amari Cooper for picks in the middle of the season. While people wondered what in the world the Raiders were doing, fans were more concerned about how they were going to put up with potentially nine more years of the nonsense.
In year two, the circus seems to be packing itself up. They have Mike Mayock making personnel decisions now and added Antonio Brown in exchange for third and fifth round picks -- a steal for one of football's best receivers. They also picked up Trent Brown and LaMarcus Joyner in free agency.
The challenge for the Raiders, however, will come during the draft. That's where rebuilding really begins in the NFL, so it'll be on Mayock and Oakland to do the right thing and put themselves in a good spot down the road, beyond Brown's three-year deal.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Raiders' splurges and discuss if this is a team we should take seriously. They're in a tough division alongside the Chargers and Chiefs, but last year it was thought they had no plan. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
