The Washington Commanders suffered a brutal 14-7 loss to the rival New York Giants on Sunday, in which the two teams combined for 18 punts, which were the most in a game this entire season. Washington's offense was painful to watch, as Sam Howell and Co. went 1-for-15 on third downs, and 1-for-3 in the red zone.

After the loss, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asked defensive tackle Jonathan Allen what his evaluation of the loss was.

"They whooped our ass. Plain and simple. Gotta be better, " Allen said.

It seemed like a normal interview, until Allen was asked if it gets "frustrating." That's when Allen sounded off.

"F**k yes it does," Allen replied. "I'm f*****g tired of this shit. F*****g tired of this bullshit. It's been seven f*****g years of the same shit. I'm tired of this shit."

Allen was then asked what he can do to turn this season around.

"Get our minds right and get ready to play f*****g Philadelphia."

This loss dropped Washington to 3-4 on the season, and 0-2 in the division. Washington fans know exactly what Allen is talking about, as the Commanders haven't registered a winning season since 2016.

The Commanders franchise scored a major victory this offseason when Josh Harris became its new owner, but that hasn't led to on-field success. Washington is 1-4 since starting the year 2-0, and Ron Rivera is now 25-30-1 as the Commanders head coach.