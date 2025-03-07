Just two weeks ago, the Washington Commanders granted star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade. The two-time Pro Bowler apparently didn't find the kind of interest he and Washington were hoping for, as the Commanders will be releasing Allen ahead of free agency.

Allen was set to enter the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract he signed in 2021. His $15.5 million base salary for the 2025 season was not guaranteed. ESPN reports that a handful of teams expressed interest in Allen, but felt as though he would eventually be released. This move saves Washington $16.3 million in cap space.

In 2024, Allen recorded two sacks through six games before suffering what was believed to be a torn pectoral in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Allen rehabbed vigorously, and returned for Washington's overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, and started in all three of the Commanders' playoff games.

Allen's 42 career sacks rank 10th all time in Washington franchise history. The No. 17 overall pick out of Alabama was elected into the Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame in 2019, as he attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. The local legend was a leader for the Commanders over his eight seasons while the franchise underwent as many team name changes as postseason appearances. Now, he will be free to choose his next NFL team.

Let's examine a few landing spots for Allen:

The Bengals have major needs on the defensive side of the ball -- especially when it comes to the defensive line. Not only has Cincinnati granted Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, but they have also released defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, Sam Hubbard surprisingly announced his retirement and then B.J. Hill, Joseph Ossai, Jay Tufele and Cameron Sample are free agents looking for new deals. If the Bengals are looking for difference-makers on defense that won't cost an arm and a leg, Allen should be an option.

Maybe we could list every NFC North team as a potential landing spot for Allen, but the Bears could use a bonafide starter on the defensive interior. Plus, Ryan Poles has already been aggressive this offseason in attempting to shore up the trenches by trading for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. Now, it's time to add a veteran on the defensive side of the ball. Allen and Montez Sweat played together in Washington. Maybe a reunion is in the works.

The 49ers are expected to undergo a major facelift on the defensive side of the ball with Robert Saleh back in the saddle. Maybe Joey Bosa is on the way to play with his brother, Nick Bosa, but Allen would be a nice Javon Hargrave replacement on the interior as well. The 49ers defense ranked No. 18 in rushing yards allowed per game (124.6) last season, which was their worst mark since 2017.