Jonathan Martin reportedly had loaded shotgun, knife and ax on him when detained

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin apparently had multiple weapons in his possession when he was detained by police in Los Angeles last month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Martin was carrying a loaded gun, a knife and an ax when police took him into custody on February 23. Officers in Southern California were able to track down Martin after someone made an emergency call about a "suicidal male with a gun."

When authorities searched his car, "a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a large knife, an ax and a cell phone," according to the court documents. Martin was detained by police less than 24 hours after he shared a disturbing image on Instagram.

The picture included the names of two of his former Dolphins teammates -- Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito -- along with the names of two of his former high school classmates. Martin also specifically named his former high school (Harvard-Westlake School) and the Dolphins in the photo.

The picture also included the caption, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

After seeing the picture, officials at Harvard-Westlake decided to cancel school on February 23.

Once Martin was located near Glendale, California, he was placed into a 72-hour psychiatric hold. According to court documents, Martin's girlfriend said that had been making suicidal statements in the month leading up to his Instagram post. Martin had also been sending disturbing messages to two of his former high school classmates -- James Dunleavy and T.J. Taylor -- who were both named in Martin's Instagram photo.

Despite the fact that Martin had multiple weapons on him, LAPD officials determined that he wasn't a threat to anyone.

Martin hasn't been charged with anything stemming from the incident and it's still not clear if any charges are coming. Since he was put on a psychiatric hold, there's still a chance that he could face charges over. Southern California-based defense attorney, M. Dod Ghassemkhani, told USA Today that police can put an individual on a psychiatric or medical hold without taking them into custody.

"A psychiatric or medical hold means he's going to be evaluated at a medical facility," Ghassemkhani said. "If it's a psychiatric hold, the person can be held indefinitely until they are deemed healthy enough to be booked into custody."

Basically, Martin could eventually be turned over to police custody if authorities decide to charge him with a crime. As Im noted, the LAPD situation with Martin is a "continuing investigation."

Martin's Instagram post was released nearly four years to the day that the NFL's investigation on the Dolphins' bullying case was released. The Dolphins fired multiple people after the league released its report on Feb. 14, 2014.

In the report, the league found that Incognito and Pouncey "engaged in a pattern of harassment directed" at Martin. Incognito was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season and didn't play in the NFL at all in 2014. As for Martin, he was traded to the 49ers in March 2014 and was out of the NFL completely by 2015.

In the bullying report, investigator Ted Wells wrote that Martin contemplated suicide on at least two occasions, in January and May of 2013. The now retired offensive lineman has been battling depression and confirmed in 2015 that he attempted suicide while playing for the Dolphins. In a May 2016 interview, Martin said there would never be any reconciliation with Incognito.

"I have no desire to ever see or talk to him," Martin told USA Today at the time. "That's in the past. I don't know what his thoughts are and I don't really care, honestly."

The NFL's report noted that Martin had been dealing with low self-esteem and depression due to bullying that he suffered in both middle school and high school.