Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered a sprained PCL in the team's preseason Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and could miss at least four weeks. That's according to several reports, including those of Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas acquired Mingo, 24, midway through last season, sending a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in return. The 2023 second-round pick out of Ole Miss had just five receptions on 16 targets last year in eight games for Dallas. He had 17 receptions as a whole in 2024 after recording 43 as a rookie in 2023.

Mingo did produce one of the few bright spots in Saturday's loss to Baltimore, reeling in a 49-yard catch from Joe Milton. That was Mingo's only reception this preseason on five targets.

The Cowboys have one of the NFL's most talented 1-2 wide receiver duos in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, whom they acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. They also have Jalen Tolbert, who posted career highs in catches (49), yards (710) and touchdowns (seven) last season, as well as ace kick returner KaVontae Turpin. Mingo's injury could create an opening for another wide receiver or two, or Dallas could use the spot on another position.

Dallas is already dealing with a training camp injury to left tackle Tyler Guyton, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. are working their way back from last year's season-ending injuries.