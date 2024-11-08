The Dallas Cowboys were not sellers at the trade deadline, but buyers! Jerry Jones hinted at his team adding a wide receiver during a radio hit, and soon after, the news broke that the Cowboys were sending a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-rounder.

Mingo said he was surprised by the trade, because his agent believed he was safe at the trade deadline!

"It kind of blindsided me, because my agent told me he didn't think anything was going to happen, slim chance," Mingo said, via the Cowboys' official website. "So that slim chance happened. I'm happy to be a Cowboy, fresh start for me, new beginnings, God put me here for a reason."

Mingo was selected by the Panthers with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Despite being an intriguing prospect that drew comparisons to A.J. Brown and Anquan Boldin, Mingo has caught just 55 passes for 539 yards and zero touchdowns in 24 career games played. His best outing came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 last year, as Mingo caught six passes for a career-high 69 yards.

Mingo is not a "rental" that was dealt at the trade deadline like DeAndre Hopkins or Diontae Johnson. The 23-year-old is under contract through the 2026 season, so the Cowboys will get a good look at a player they believe has plenty of potential. In Dallas, Mingo aims to show the football world what he's capable of.

"I try to be a physical receiver, physical and fast, and just try to use my size and strength to my advantage," Mingo said. "Just try and get my flow and once I get in my groove, I can finally show people what I can do."