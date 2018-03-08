Jonathan Stewart visits Seahawks as Seattle tries to find a running game

The Seattle Seahawks have tried everything except bolstering their offensive line to give Russell Wilson a complementary running game, and now they're reportedly looking to try something else. With Jonathan Stewart, the Carolina Panthers' all-time leading rusher, a free agent, the Seahawks are reportedly bringing Stewart in for a visit, per Mike Garafolo.

Here's an interesting one: Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart is visiting the Seahawks today, source says. Seattle is looking at all options to get that ground game going. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2018

Last season, the Seahawks' offensive line situation in conjunction with just not having very good backs led to some depressing stats. Russell Wilson was the only Seahawk to break 240 yards (he rushed for 586), while Mike Davis led Seattle running backs with 240. This wouldn't be the Hawks' first time going to the veteran well -- they signed Eddie Lacy before the 2017 season. Lacy got 69 carries for 179 yards.

For Stewart, it would be a homecoming of sorts, as he was born in Fort Lewis, Washington -- about an hour south of Seattle.

With Tom Cable gone, the Seahawks hope their running game (not to mention their offensive line) can find life. Stewart has 7,318 career yards and 680 in 2017. He would be used in a rotational manner with the Seahawks -- he's on the wrong side of 30 (31) -- and the Seahawks are expected to bring back Davis, who is a restricted free agent. Chris Carson will also be returning, alongside J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise.

The Seahawks will use a heavy rotation offensively, as they find themselves in a weird spot. After missing the playoffs last year, they traded Michael Bennett and seem to be shopping Richard Sherman in some capacity. The Seahawks undoubtedly know they'll need to find a running game to return as contenders, but that isn't going to come without some growing pains.

Their need for an offensive line can't be stressed enough. Even though Stewart won't really fix many problems in the run game, he can contribute to being part of the solution on a relatively cheap contract.