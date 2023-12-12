The Indianapolis Colts have had to play much of this season without their star running back, Jonathan Taylor. They've been without him for each of their two most recent games after Taylor underwent thumb surgery, but on Tuesday Colts coach Shane Steichen told assembled media members that the plan remains for Taylor to return at some point this season.

Taylor's status has yet to be determined for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That he was not placed on injured reserve was a likely indication that the Colts expected him to be able to return within a four-week time span, which would see him playing either this week or next.

In Taylor's absence, the Colts have leaned almost entirely on backup Zack Moss. Moss has played almost every snap over the past two games (94% and 84%, respectively), but has totaled just 79 yards on 32 carries, and 34 receiving yards on 11 targets.

Earlier this season, Moss was excellent when filling in for Taylor, racking up 280 yards and a touchdown on 66 carries, as well as six receptions for 42 yards and a score during his three-game stint as the lead back. He and Taylor initially split time and touches upon Taylor's return, but Taylor reassumed a true lead role.

Taylor held out through much of training camp and the preseason looking for a contract extension, but he and the team could not agree to terms and he was placed on IR to start the year. Just before returning, he signed a three-year extension for $42 million.

In parts of seven games, Taylor rushed 100 times for 414 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 16 of 19 passes for 137 yards and an additional score. His 4.8 yards per touch are an improvement over last season but a far cry from his first two years, and his 4.1 yards per carry mark is a career low.