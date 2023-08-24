The Miami Dolphins had interest in former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook before he chose to sign with the rival New York Jets. Now, they are once again attempting to land a star running back before the 2023 season begins. The Dolphins made an exploratory call on Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs at one point and now have interest in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, according to NFL Media.

The Raiders have reportedly told teams that they do not plan on trading the reigning rushing champion. Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs earlier this year, but he has not signed the tag, and hasn't participated in any portion of the Raiders' offseason program. Still, CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier this week that there is optimism Jacobs will return to the fold before Week 1. Bottom line, the Raiders don't plan on moving their star running back.

As for Taylor, acquiring him appears to be a possibility -- although how likely it is a move comes to fruition is debated. After a highly publicized fallout with the Colts, the 2021 rushing leader requested a trade. He was somewhat granted that trade request this week, when Indy gave him permission to seek a suitable partner by next Tuesday. ESPN reports that six teams have inquired about Taylor.

What's tough about this situation is that the Colts are reportedly looking for a first-round pick, or a package of picks that equate to as much. NFL Media reports that Miami is only willing to go so far concerning price. Not only is the asking price for Taylor high, but with him entering the final year of his rookie deal, he will likely be looking for an extension that will not be cheap. As we've learned this offseason, NFL teams aren't champing at the bit to pay running backs.

While they are at two different stages in their careers, Taylor's situation is similar to Austin Ekeler's from earlier this offseason. Ekeler wanted an extension, did not get one and then asked for a trade. The Los Angeles Chargers granted him permission to seek a trade, but Ekeler discovered an interesting double standard with his situation. In an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb, Ekeler said he didn't come close to being traded, because the Chargers wanted valuable picks in return for one of their offensive stars -- the same offensive star they didn't want to pay. Ultimately, Ekeler returned to the Chargers.

"It's kind of interesting," said Ekeler. "Where it's like, 'Oh, if you're gonna get traded, you gotta get traded at this level, but if we're gonna keep you, we're gonna keep you down at this level.'"

Will anyone pay the price for Taylor and be willing to talk extension? That's the question we will be asking ourselves until Tuesday.