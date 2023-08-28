Jonathan Taylor may or may not play for the Colts in 2023. The star running back is seeking a trade while unhappy about the team's injury management and refusal to negotiate a long-term contract. And there's one thing that could quietly be playing a factor in both Taylor's medical and contractual trajectory: the Pro Bowler's immense college workload.

The Colts haven't said this, and neither has Taylor's camp accused them of doing so. In truth, regardless of wear and tear, this NFL offseason has proven that running backs across the board are simply less valued than ever before. Whether fresh off a career year -- like the Raiders' 25-year-old Josh Jacobs -- or fresh off four straight 1,100-yard seasons -- like the Jets' 28-year-old Dalvin Cook -- all RBs have failed to elevate their market as teams increasingly reallocate top dollar to the passing game and its many components.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 192 Yds 861 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

But consider what Titans star Derrick Henry, one of the highest paid at the spot, said this offseason: You can run for 2,000 yards, but the reality of today's NFL, where freshness and dynamism is key, is that decision-makers will be more concerned with how many carries it took to get there. Now get this: Even though the supersized Henry is often considered an old-school workhorse, carrying the Titans with an annually high-volume role, Taylor has clearly outpaced Henry in touches since the former began his college career.

At 29, entering Year 8 in the NFL, Henry obviously has taken a bigger toll over the life of his own career. But dating back to Taylor's freshman year at Wisconsin in 2017, the Colts back has racked up 1,828 touches in 84 games between the NCAA and NFL, eclipsing Henry's 1,754 touches in his 87 NFL games over the same span. Only two active NFL RBs have logged more combined college carries than Taylor in the last 20 years, according to Sports Reference -- they are fringe backups Myles Gaskin and Royce Freeman.

None of this diminishes what Taylor's done in the NFL, or what he could still do at just 24, two years removed from an 1,800-yard, 18-touchdown rushing season that led the league. But heavy usage can mean injuries, which hindered Taylor in 2022 and have played a part in his summer-long absence from the Colts' practice field. Three years ago, before Indy spent a second-round pick on the former Badgers star, here were the top two concerns on his NFL Media scouting report: 1.) "Tallied over 300 touches in all three years" at college, and 2.) "Wear and tear could be a concern." Three years later, here we are.

As a result, it's not hard to see why Indy might be hesitant to commit lucrative long-term money to Taylor, and thus why the two sides could be vaulting toward a premature breakup. Talented and instrumental as he may be -- especially to the 2023 Colts, who are turning to a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson -- Taylor plays a position that's increasingly proven more replaceable than others. And not only that, but the tread on his tires has already been worn more than most. It's a cold analysis of a premium player at a spot where teams are more prone to "using" and discarding starters, but in a forward-thinking league, it must be considered.